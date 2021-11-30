Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of OneSpan worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSPN. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $671.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

