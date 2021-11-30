Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,820. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

