UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 5,290 Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after buying an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

