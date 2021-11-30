Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 65,903 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 294,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

