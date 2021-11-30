Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cadiz by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Cadiz by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.