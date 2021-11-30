Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $200,000 Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLRE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

