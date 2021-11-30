HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 123.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCI. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 833.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.