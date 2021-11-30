Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.68 Million

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $997.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $984.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,316,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

