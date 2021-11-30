ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,827.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

ORIC stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $530.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.