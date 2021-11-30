Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 172.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

