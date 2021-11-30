OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 344,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.40. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

