Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 1,866.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.