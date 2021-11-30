Credit Suisse AG Has $385,000 Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vertex were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vertex by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 926,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vertex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vertex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,315,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vertex by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,854.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

