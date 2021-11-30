Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 179.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.52. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

