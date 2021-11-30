Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Financial Contrast

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stagecoach Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.34%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion 0.45 $44.06 million N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

