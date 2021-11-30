KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 167,657 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $1,133,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.