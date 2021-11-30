Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 27,251 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,579.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PSTX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.