Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 27,251 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 27,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $185,579.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
PSTX opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
