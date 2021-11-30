Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD) Director Claudio Ciavarella Acquires 3,966,000 Shares

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD) Director Claudio Ciavarella bought 3,966,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,067,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,721.71.

TSE SGLD opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 price target on shares of Sabre Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.