John W. Robinson Sells 16,041 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

