14,203 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.70, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

