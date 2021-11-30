Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1,671.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.15.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

