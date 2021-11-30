Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $2,061,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 105.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $478,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

