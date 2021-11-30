State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 2,409.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of Cogent Biosciences worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 326,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 281,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

