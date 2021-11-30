Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 4,091 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of Trio-Tech International worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 million, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

