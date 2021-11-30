Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Bancolombia worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 250.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

CIB opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

