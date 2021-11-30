Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Berry Global Group Call Options (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of 888% compared to the average volume of 478 call options.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.