Krystal Biotech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,038 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,938% compared to the average daily volume of 983 put options.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.