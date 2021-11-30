Krystal Biotech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 20,038 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,938% compared to the average daily volume of 983 put options.
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.
KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
