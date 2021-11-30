SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SOBKY stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51. SoftBank has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

