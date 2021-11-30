M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MHO stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

