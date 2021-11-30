Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

