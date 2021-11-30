Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,512 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 198,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 50,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMT stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

