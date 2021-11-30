California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Selecta Biosciences worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 44,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 211,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 114,535 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

SELB stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

