Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Tredegar worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 451,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.91 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.