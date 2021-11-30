California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCTX stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

