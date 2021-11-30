Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 486,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 81,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

