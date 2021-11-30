Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.