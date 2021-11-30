California State Teachers Retirement System Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quantum were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 268,748 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

