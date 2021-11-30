State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.28% of Investors Title worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Investors Title by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 103.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITIC stock opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $18.46 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 5.39%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

