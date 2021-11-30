State Street Corp Purchases 1,997 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Investors Title worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 103.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $18.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

