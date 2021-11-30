State Street Corp Raises Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.78% of Ryerson worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 146.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 43.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $982.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

