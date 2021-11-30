Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.16% of Athira Pharma worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHA stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.89.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

