California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,507 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 532,541 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BDSI. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $278.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 373,800 shares of company stock worth $1,251,766. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

