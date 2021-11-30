California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $471,000 Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,087 shares of company stock worth $6,388,397.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

