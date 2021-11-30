PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post sales of $940,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $1.13 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

