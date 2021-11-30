Critical Survey: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) vs. Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Investment and Invesco Municipal Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $121.75 million 6.69 $15.45 million $1.71 11.26 Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Invesco Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of SLR Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Invesco Municipal Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SLR Investment and Invesco Municipal Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Invesco Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.11%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Invesco Municipal Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 53.12% 7.12% 3.06% Invesco Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLR Investment beats Invesco Municipal Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

