Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,102 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,674,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $345.24 million, a PE ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

