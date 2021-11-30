SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 1,755 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,755 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.27, for a total value of $551,543.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $305.39 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 462.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.13.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

