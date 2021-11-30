DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Richard Alexander Collins Sells 1,500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.05, for a total value of $970,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $571.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $583.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.71. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.38 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

