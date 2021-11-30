Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,548,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

IBKR opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

