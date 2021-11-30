Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $191.09 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

